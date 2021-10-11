Dyann Moffitt Pearson, 77, passed away on October 5, 2021 at Jordan Valley Hospital. She was born January 25, 1944 in Price, Utah to Hugh C Moffitt and Marjorie Worthen. S

he grew up in Dragerton, Utah and graduated from East Carbon High School. She married William D Pearson. Later divorced.

Proceeded in death by her parents. Survived by her son Eric (Sabrine) Pearson, Sandy Springs Georgia, Brother Steven (Betty) Moffitt, Allen, Texas, Sister Amy Moffitt, Carbonville, Utah and many nieces and nephews. Final arrangements by Wiscombe Funeral Home, Salt Lake City Utah.