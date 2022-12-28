Dynamics Compete at Premier Drill

Before the holiday break, the Dino Dynamics traveled to Utah Valley University for Premier Drill. The event brought teams from across the state together for a day of stiff competition.

In the end, the Dinos took third in hip hop and fourth in pom. The team also earned sixth place in the dance and show routines as well as seventh in military.

“We didn’t place as well as we would have liked, but we had a really fun day together and we got good feedback from the judges on what to work on at our next competition,” said head coach Taylor Loveland. “The girls performed really well and I was very proud of them.”

Individually, Emma Anderson and Lizzy Carpenter impressed, taking the top two sports in the drill down against all 3A teams. Up next, the Dinos will travel to the Desert Hills Classic on Jan. 7.