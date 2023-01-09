Dynamics, Spardettes Meet at Desert Hills Classic

On Saturday, the Desert Hills Classic took place with drill teams from throughout the state. Both Carbon and Emery attended the event to show off the routines they have been working on all year.

The Dino Dynamics had a great showing, taking second in military, second in show, third in pom and fourth in dance. As a result, they finished second overall. Then, in the drill down, Annika Monson came in first with Jaylynn Johnson in third.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Carbon Head Coach Taylor Loveland. “The girls really put everything out on the floor this week and it was awesome to watch!”

The Spardettes also impressed the crowd, especially with their hip hop routine that took first. They then took fifth in military, dance and show. “They did amazing at the Desert Hills Classic in St. George. The team had a great time dancing together,” said Emery Head Coach Brittnie Olsen.

Three soloists also competed, including Breelynn Bennet, Lexi Bulleri and Kelsey Jorgensen. Bulleri came in first in contemporary and third overall while Jorgensen took fourth in lyrical.

Emery drill will go to one more competition on Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Invitational (Alta High) before the teams meet in the Spartan Center on Jan. 21 for Regionals.