E. Clampus Vitus Invites All to the Arts Festival Pancake Breakfast

The E. Clampus Vitus, Matt Warner Chapter 1900, is inviting the community to an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in conjunction with the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival.

This breakfast will be hosted at the Helper Parkway pavilion on the mornings of Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

This breakfast will not only feature pancakes. Those that attend may enjoy other breakfast staples such as ham, scrambled eggs, French toast, hash browns, melons, coffee, orange juice and milk.

The cost of this delicious event will be $5 per plate for those under the age of 12 and $10 for those 12 and older. All proceeds will benefit local historical projects and stay within the community.