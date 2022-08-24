Eager to Prove Themselves

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

There will be a lot of new faces when the Lady Dinos return to the hardwood. After graduating a large senior class, Carbon brings back only two returning starters. The vacancies in the lineup have left the door open for anyone to claim those spots.

According to head coach Teresa Mower, she does not have her starting six “figured out yet. They’re working really hard and they’re all fighting for a spot,” she explained. “I have six or eight players that are fighting for the two outside hitter positions.”

Internal competition will only raise the level of play as the Dinos battle to make the starting lineup. “Even though we’re younger and a little more inexperienced, I think as they compete, they’re actually going to be stronger in the end,” Mower added. “We might have a few off games, we might start off slower, but in the end, if we keep competing how we are, I think we will surprise people.”

While the Dinos might be raw at the onslaught of the season, Mower believes that their athleticism and work ethic will lead to success down the road. “We’re going to be mainly juniors and sophomores,” began Mower. “We’re going to be really young and green this year, but we’re athletic, so I’m hoping by middle to the end of the season, we’re rolling strong… This group is going to control their own destiny. If they keep working hard, good things will happen.”

Amidst all the team competition, Mower has admired the overall unity of the squad. “They’re pretty unified. There’s not one girl that we’re leaning on. They’re really working well together as a team.” Mower concluded, “They have great attitudes, I really am impressed how well they’re gelling together as a team and cheering each other on even though they know they’re all competing for the same spot.”