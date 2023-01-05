Eagle Scout Project Brings New Sign to Miller’s Flat Road

In the Manti-La Sal January 2023 newsletter, an Eagle Scout Project was highlighted. This project regarded a sign installation on Miller’s Flat Road.

Community Scout Troop 300, including all of the scouts from Emery County, participated in this project to assist the Eagle Scout. This information sign was designed to inform visitors of natural resource activities that take place on the forest.

“Local youth in the surrounding communities adjacent to the Manti-La Sal National Forest have a strong connection to public lands,” said the service. “We hope that many of these young people will choose to serve as the next generation of Forest Service employees.”

The service stated that the scout motto is “Be Prepared” and, with this project, visitors and recreationalists alike can be prepared for their next adventure.