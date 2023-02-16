Eagle Scout Project | Hazen Meccariello

Hazen Meccariello, the fifteen-year-old son of Matthew and Melinda Meccariello of Ferron, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America. He is a member of Troop 300, a community troop with Marc Stilson as Scoutmaster. For his project, he constructed an information board for the Manti-La Sal Forest Service near Joe’s Valley Reservoir. Hazen will receive the Eagle Charge at a Court of Honor held on February 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Ferron Stake Center located at 515 South 400 West, Ferron, Utah.