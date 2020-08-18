Eagle Scout Recognized for Wellington City Cemetery Contribution

AJay Thayn recently completed his Eagle Scout Project, which was to create a welcome sign for the Wellington City Cemetery.

Thayn, a seventh generation in his family, chose the cemetery as his project as it is where his grandfather, as well as many other relatives, are buried.

“This project is my way of honoring the great people who settled Wellington as well as the great people who currently live there,” Thayn said.

Thayn was recognized by the Wellington City Council last week. He, along other Eagle representatives, family members and more, gathered at the cemetery to admire the sign.

“I had many local businesses and individuals who helped me achieve this goal, including Intermountain Electronics, who donated the sign cutting; Nielsen Construction, who donated the concrete; Badlands Fabrication, who donated some steel; and Quality Building Stonem who donated the beautiful rock. I would also like to thank those that donated money to help with the cost of the project: Joan Powell, Glen Wells, Mr. Tatton and my Grandpa Thayn,” said Thayn.

He continued by thanking Kory Moosman, who fabricated some of the setup of the sign, Mike Miller, who helped get the rock moved and placed, and Scout Troop 271 for their volunteer work. He also thanked his parents for helping throughout the project.

Thayn was presented with a certificate of recognition during the ceremony. Cookies featuring an edible photo of Thayn with the sign were also distributed during the recognition.