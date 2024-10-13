Eagles Battles Back From Deficit, Earn Tie Against Snow

Jordan Buscarini – Castle Country Radio / AM 750 Drive Time Sports

A classic conference showdown provided plenty of drama in a weekend meeting between two rivals.

Trailing 2-0 early in the first half, the USU Eastern women’s soccer team fought back to force overtime and earn an eventual tie with the Snow College Badgers in a highly important Scenic West Athletic Conference showdown Oct. 5 in Ephraim.

Maci Nell and Andie Andrus both found the back of the net to erase an early two goal deficit. Forcing overtime with scrappy play defensively, the Eagles managed to grab an important tie, remaining within striking distance of a playoff spot in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Badgers grabbed the early lead as Liv Harding scored the game’s first goal 7:42 into the opening half. Harding extended Snow College’s lead just 10 minutes later off an assist from Bailee Ballard. Though the Badgers found early success, the Eagles would tighten up defensively and keep them off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

USU Eastern chopped the deficit in half as Nell scored the team’s first goal, and her fourth of the season, at the 24:45 mark. The score remained 2-1 in Snow College’s favor heading into the second half.

It took just three minutes for the Eagles to draw even with the Badgers and Andrus found the back of the net in the 48th minute. Nell helped set up the goal as she earned an assist on the equalizer.

USU Eastern goalkeeper Sarah Newman recorded six saves against eight shots on goal in the tie. Her performance was key in the tie as the Badgers ended up with 16 total shots, including five corner kicks.

The Oct. 5 meeting was the second of the season between the two teams. The first came back on Sept. 7 in Price, where the Badgers doubled up the Eagles 4-2 in the conference opener.

With only six games remaining on the regular season slate, the Eagles are currently on the outside of the playoff bubble but remain in the hunt.

Salt Lake Community College sits at the top of the standings with a record of 7-1. Snow College is right behind for the No. 1 seed at 6-1-1, comfortably ahead of the rest of the conference. Colorado Northwestern Community College and the College of Southern Idaho are currently tied for the No. 3 and 4 spots at 3-3-2, followed by USU Eastern in fifth-place at 3-4-1. North Idaho College is also in the hunt with a 3-4 record.

USU Eastern will now prepare for an important two-game homestand to close out the home portion of the 2024 campaign. On Oct. 10 the team will welcome in Colorado Northwestern. Two days later the Eagles will host Salt Lake Community College on Sophomore Day.