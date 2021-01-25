Eagles Begin Season 2-0 in Twin Falls

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs

The USU Eastern men’s basketball team started the season with a hot start, finishing the weekend in Twin Falls 2-0. On Friday, the Eagles defeated Northeastern Junior College with a score of 54-40. Then, on Saturday, they defeated Community Christian College by a score of 119-63.

In the first game against Northeastern, Jesse White led the way in scoring with 19 points. The win against Community Christian was done by committee with six Eagles finishing in double figures. Also in the second game, the Eagles out-rebounded the Saints by 22, leading the them past the century mark.

One of the biggest takeaways that head coach Bill Evans had for the weekend was the pure satisfaction the team had in each others’ successes. “Everyone was excited to see their teammates succeed, regardless of how much playing time they themselves had,” said Evans.

The Eagles will look to continue their hot start on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Community Christian College.