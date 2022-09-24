Eagles Blow Past Saints at Home

Photo by Jeff Barrett
The Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team looked to get a consecutive win against Community Christian on Thursday and did so, 4-0. The men dominated the first half but struggled to find the net. With two minutes remaining in the first, Aiden Mcmullin scored one of three goals on the day assisted by William Mugisha.
In the second half, the Eagles ran away with the game. Aiden scored two and William added another. Two goals were assisted by Vinicius Silva and one by Thomas Kirkham. It was a great day for the Eagle squad as every player was able to enter the match.
The men look to earn another win in a highly contested match against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 p.m.