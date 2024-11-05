Eagles Close Out Season At SWAC Region 18 Semi-Finals

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern men’s soccer team wrapped up their season on Thursday as they battled top-seeded Salt Lake Community College in the SWAC Region 18 Semi-Finals. The Eagles fell 4-0 to the Bruins.

SLCC started strong, securing an early goal from Larry Noel in the eighth minute, putting the Eagles on the defensive. USU Eastern’s goalkeeper, Thiago Moreira , displayed an exceptional performance under pressure, making a remarkable 11 saves on 15 shots on goal. Despite the early setback, the Eagles’ defense held steady through most of the first half, successfully resisting numerous SLCC attacks until the 42nd minute when Bony Ulrich extended the Bruins’ lead to 2-0 just before halftime.

In the second half, Utah State Eastern came out energized, registering three shots on goal and intensifying their efforts to close the gap. Davis Bormanis led the offensive efforts for the Eagles with three shots on target, while Cory Thomsen added another shot on goal. However, the Bruin’s well-coordinated play and defense ultimately held off the Eagles’ attack.

Salt Lake further extended their lead in the 58th minute with a goal from Ali Merghemi, assisted by Larry Noel, and closed the game with a final strike from Jorge De La Vibora in the 82nd minute, assisted by Diego Ossa.

Reflecting on a season filled with hard work and growth, the Eagles leave the field with heads held high, having earned their spot in the semi-finals and played against the #1 team in the nation.