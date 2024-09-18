Eagles Defeat Colorado Northwestern On The Road

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern dominated their conference matchup against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday afternoon, cruising to a 4-1 victory on the road in Rangely. The Eagles controlled the game from start to finish, with Owen Gaisford opening the scoring in the 35th minute. Boston Peterson followed up with two goals, one just after halftime and another in the 81st minute. Dax Watts also found the back of the net in the 56th minute, helping Utah State Eastern seal the win. Colorado Northwestern’s lone goal came late in the match from Ryan Harcrow in the 89th minute.

The Eagles out-shot Colorado Northwestern 17-6, with 11 shots on goal, while goalkeeper Thiago Moreira made two key saves to keep the Eagles in control. The Spartans struggled to generate offense, with only three shots on target.

USU Eastern (1-3-1) remains on the road as they travel to Taylorsville, Utah to take on #2 Salt Lake Community College (3-0, 2-0) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.