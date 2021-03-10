Eagles Defeat Southern Nevada on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs – USU Eastern Athletics

After falling just short in a thriller to 8th ranked CSI on Thursday, the USU Eastern Eagles got another shot to close out a thriller with a win. That is just what they did as they knocked off the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) in Henderson, Nev. Saturday afternoon in overtime by a score of 92-83. The game was back and forth throughout most of regulation until the Eagles were able to pull ahead in OT and never look back.

The Eagles shot an impressive 42 free throws in the game and got some major contributions from multiple people. There were four players in double figures for USU Eastern led by Jesse White , who had a game high 25 points. Dontrell Hewlett pitched in 21 as well with Peter Filipovity adding in 17 and Donaval Avila helping with 13.

Another impressive stat for the game was that of Filipovity’s 13 rebounds. This is the second game in a row that Filipovity has earned himself a double-double.

The team had an impressive 13 steals from forcing 17 total turnovers for the Coyotes. They also shot exactly 50% from the field in the game to help the Eagles score the most points that they have in a while.

The Eagles will look to carry the momentum from the overtime win into their next game, which will be on the road against Salt Lake Community College. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.