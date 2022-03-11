Eagles Dominate Saints in 1st of 4-Game Series

Photo by Jeff Barrett

Press Release

Ky Decker didn’t allow a single run against the Community Christian College Saints, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Utah State Eastern to a 13-0 victory on Friday night in Redlands, California.

USU Eastern secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the first inning. The offensive onslaught by the Eagles was led by Bubba Deming, Ethan Hixson , Duke Kirby , Ty Barker , Gabe Childs and Jake Mortensen , who each had RBIs in the inning.

The series will continue on Friday, March 11 with a double header against the Saints at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. PST.