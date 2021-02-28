Eagles Dominate USU Club 4-0 to Finish Preseason Play *Photo Gallery*

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 17-10

Ryder Peterson was an RBI machine on Friday, driving in four on three hits to lead Utah State Eastern past the USU Aggies 17-10 on Friday. Peterson drove in runs on a double in the first, a double in the fifth and a double in the sixth.

Eastern collected 16 hits on the day. Peterson, Dylan Rodriguez, Gabe Childs, Applegate, Sanchez and Dawsen Hall all managed multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Peterson went 3-5 at the plate to lead Utah State Eastern in hits. Sanchez led Utah State Eastern with three stolen bases as they ran wild on the base paths with 11 stolen bases.

Parker Buys was credited with the victory for Utah State Eastern. The pitcher went four innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out eight. Gabe Lundbeck, Reed Carter and Cody Lowe all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward the victory.

Game 2, 12-2

Max Nichols drove in six to lead Utah State Eastern past the USU Aggies 12-2 on Friday. Nichols drove in runs on a home run in the second, a double in the third and a home run in the fourth.

Kody Nelson led the Eagles to victory on the hill. The pitcher went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out nine.

“After a hard fought first game, our guys came out strong. Kody threw great and had a great pace on the mound and our hitters did their part,” said head coach Kirk Haney.

The Eagles racked up eight hits in the game. Nichols and Dylan Sanchez both managed multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Nichols led the team with three hits in three at bats while Sanchez went 2-3.

Game 3, 11-2

Utah State Eastern jumped out to an early lead over the USU Aggies and took home an 11-2 victory on Saturday. The Eagles scored on a double by Parker Applegate and a groundout by Max Nichols in the first inning. Eastern pulled away for good with one run in the second inning.

Utah State Eastern tallied four runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by a home run by Dawsen Hall and a double by Dylan Sanchez.

Riley Ashton earned the victory on the mound for the Eagles. Ashton surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out nine and walking one. Kaden Stewart and Jagger Hadley entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief.

Eastern totaled seven hits in the game. Sanchez and Ryder Peterson each collected multiple hits for USUE as they both managed two hits. The team was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Ty Barker made the most plays with 13.

Game 4, 10-0

Hayden Brock shut down the USU Aggies in game four, throwing a complete game shutout and leading USUE to a 10-0 victory on Saturday.

Eastern secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the third inning. The big inning was thanks to home runs by Skiler Hohrein and Ryder Peterson, a walk by Gabe Childs, and a triple by Dawsen Hall.

The Eagles collected eight hits on the day. Dylan Rodriguez and Hall each had multiple hits for Utah State Eastern as they each managed two hits. Utah State Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field. Hohrein had nine chances in the field to lead the team.

“This was a fun weekend. We were excited to get one more series in at home before starting conference next week. Our players did well executing in each game and coming up with another weekend with four wins,” said Coach Haney.

The conference opener for the Eagles will be on Thursday, March 11 at Colorado Northwestern Community College.