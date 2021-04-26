Eagles Drop 4-Game Series to the Bruins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 8-3

Karter Pope took the loss for USU Eastern in game one of a four-game series against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) last week. The pitcher surrendered six runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out four.

The Eagles socked two home runs on the day. Parker Applegate had a homer in the second inning and Dylan Rodriguez went deep in the eighth inning.

USU Eastern racked up seven hits on the day. Rodriguez and Gabe Childs each collected two hits to lead the team.

Game 2, 7-1

USU Eastern couldn’t keep up with SLCC and fell 7-1 on Friday. In the first inning, the Eagles got their offense started. USU Eastern scored one run when Dylan Sanchez doubled.

Parker Buys took the loss for USU Eastern. The pitcher went six innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out eight.

Dylan Rodriguez went 2-3 at the plate to lead USU Eastern in hits.

Game 3, 11-7

USU Eastern captured the lead in the first inning. Gabe Childs singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Hayden Brock took the loss for USU Eastern. The pitcher surrendered eight runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out three. Gabe Lundbeck came in relief and gave up just three runs in four innings pitched.

The Eagles launched one home run on the day as Parker Applegate had a homer in the third inning. Eastern tallied 11 hits in the game. Applegate and Dylan Sanchez each managed multiple hits for USU Eastern. Applegate went 4-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

Game 4, 4-3

In game four, USU Eastern stayed in it until the end, but SLCC pulled away late in a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Mason Nielson took the loss for USU Eastern. The pitcher allowed three hits and one run over one inning, striking out two and walking zero. Riley Ashton started the game for the Eagles. He lasted nine innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out five.