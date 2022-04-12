Eagles Drop Series Against Salt Lake Bruins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Ashlee Snyder, Utah State Eastern Softball

Game 1

W 5-4

USU Eastern softball took its first game with a walk off homerun to beat Salt Lake Community College 5-4 last week. The Eagles got on the board in the first inning with a leadoff walk from Mackenzie Wright followed by a single from Zoey Rose . Ally Oyanguren added another to the board with a two-run homerun in the third inning.

Rose led at the plate with two hits, both of which scored runs. Kalsey Lopes hit a solo homerun to earn the Eagles the victory. Emma Marchant started in the circle, allowing seven hits and three runs over six innings, striking out three and walking one. Malorie Luck entered the game, allowing one run on one hit, walking one and striking out one.

Game 2

L 12-3

In game 2, the Lady Eagles struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time containing SLCC defensively, giving up 12 runs. Eastern gathered ten hits in the game as Ally Oyanguren , Zoey Rose and Mackenzie Wright each racked up multiple hits. Rose had one homerun in the game and Oyanguren led at the plate, going 3-3. Sydney Smith got the start in the circle, allowing nine runs on 13 hits and striking out three.

Game 3

L 8-4

The Eagles out-hit SLCC 13-12 in game 3, but it wasn’t enough in an 8-4 loss. Eastern evened things out in the second inning when Ally Oyanguren hit a solo homerun. All four runs were solo home runs, including two from Oyanguren and one each from Avery Nelson and Marisa Bowman .

Multiple hits in the game came from Bowman, Graciee Christiansen , Malorie Luck , Mackenzie Wright and Oyanguren. Bowman led at the plate, going 3-4. Madie Luck got the start for Eastern, surrendering six runs on six hits over three innings, striking out one and walking zero.

Game 4

L 15-7

Eastern racked up eight hits in game four but couldn’t produce the runs. Zoey Rose and Mackenzie Wright both had multiple hits, leading 2-2 at the plate. Ally Oyanguren and Marisa Bowman both added runs to the board with solo homeruns.

Emma Marchant started the game in the circle, allowing eight hits and nine runs over two and a third innings, striking out five. Oakley Giacoletto came in for relief.

Next, the Lady Eagles will hit the road to face Snow College on April 15 and 16.