Eagles Earn Hard-Fought 1-1 Draw Against Northwest College

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Price, UT — On Saturday afternoon, the Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team displayed grit and determination to secure a 1-1 draw against Northwest College.

The game remained deadlocked throughout the first half, with neither team able to capitalize on their opportunities. However, in the 77th minute, Utah State Eastern’s forward, Owen Gaisford , broke the stalemate with a well-timed goal, assisted by Matheo Ledesma . The goal electrified the home side, giving Eastern a crucial lead as the clock ticked down.

Northwest College responded late in the game, with Enrique Martinez Collado equalizing in the 88th minute. Despite this setback, the Eagles held firm, with goalkeeper Thiago Moreira making four critical saves to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Utah State Eastern’s performance was marked by their solid defense and strategic play. The team matched Northwest College in shots, both finishing with 13, but USU Eastern was more accurate, recording 8 shots on goal compared to Northwest’s 5.

The match saw a flurry of fouls and cautions, with both teams showcasing their physicality. Northwest College was reduced to ten men in the 57th minute after a red card, but Utah State Eastern maintained their composure to see out the draw.

USU Eastern (0-2-1) will open conference play next Saturday, September 7 at home against the Badgers of Snow College (1-0).