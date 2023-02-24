Eagles Earn Thrilling, Must-Win Victory Against Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The third matchup between Utah State Eastern and the College of Southern Nevada did not disappoint on Wednesday. Tensions were high in the build up for this elimination game after the first two meetings were both decided in overtime. Both teams were not only battling to win the series, but also for a place in the SWAC Conference tournament.

The teams exchanged blows early. At the end of the first half, the Coyotes led 29-28. The second half continued in a similar fashion with each team continuing to wrestle for the lead. It looked as if CSN may have clinched the victory, up a single point with 12 seconds left on the clock, until Eagle guard Kevin Bethel took charge. Driving in the heart of the Coyotes’ defense, he rose up and scored the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.

Bethel led his team with 15 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. The rest of the team all pulled their weight in a great team performance as four Eagles finished with seven points: Gbenga Olubi , Terrian Roy , Noah McCord and Jack Jamele . Olubi also had seven rebounds to round off his stat line while McCord had nine rebounds and four steals in the victory. Dyson Lighthall added in eight points, five rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles will face California Community Christian at home this Friday and Saturday to wrap up regular season play.