Eagles Fall to #19 Snow

Last week, the Eagles lost a hard-fought battle with the Snow College Badgers in the final seconds of the game. After leading for most of the first half and trading points in the second, a few late turnovers and foul violations caused the Eagles to fall 66-64.

Eastern was led by a dominating performance from Gbenga Olubi, who had 19 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block. Noah McCord also put on a show, dominating the glass. He finished with a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Dyson Lighthall helped McCord clean up the boards, finishing with 10 rebounds and seven points. The offense flowed through the Eagles’ guard duo, Jael Vaugh and Kevin Bethel , as they finished with seven and four assists, respectively.

The Eagles will face the Badgers two more times this year in regular season play.