Eagles Fall to Gators in Overtime, Cruise Past Riverhawks

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Eagles finished the holiday weekend 1-1 after suffering only their second loss of the season to Green River Community College on Friday. In the overtime loss (68-64), the Eagles were led in scoring by Gbenga Olubi and Dyson Lighthall who had 13 and 12, respectively.

Noah McCord also posted an impressive stat line with 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Kevin Bethel had four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Eagles were able to bounce back the following night against Umpqua with a dominating 85-68 victory. Dyson Lighthall led with 22 points, shooting 10-16 from the field. Lighthall also had seven rebounds to go with Olubi’s seven and McCord’s six.

Olubi’s contribution did not stop there as he also chipped in 11 points, five assists and three steals. Kevin Bethel helped his team with eight points and eight assists.

The Eagles are now 8-2 on the season. Eastern will play Utah Peaks Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center in Price.