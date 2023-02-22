Eagles Fall to No. 7 SLCC, Face Must Win Scenario in Vegas

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

The USU Eastern Eagles dropped a tough one on Saturday to the Bruins from Salt Lake Community College, 96-73. Going into the half, the Eagles only trailed by 12, but in the second half of regulation, the Bruins seemed to catch momentum offensively.

Dyson Lighthall led the team in the loss with 14 points and five rebounds. Jack Jamele continued to shoot the ball at a high clip, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds. Other stat category leaders include Terrian Roy, who led the team with four assists, and Noah McCord, who finished with seven rebounds.

The Eagles will look to bounce back against the College of Southern Nevada in a must-win contest on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nevada time. The Eagles have defeated the Coyotes in two overtime contests this season.