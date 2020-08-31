Eagles Fly Out of Dinos’ Reach *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Duchesne met on the gridiron on Friday night, and the Eagles immediately took control. Kaleb Sanchez returned the opening kick for a touchdown to give Duchesne an early lead.

Carbon settled down in the first quarter to stay within striking distance. Toward the end of the quarter, Keaton Rich connected with Mckaden Whiteleather for a 40-yard touchdown pass. It was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

It was all Duchesne from there on out. The Eagles scored 46 unanswered points to beat Carbon 53-7.

The Dinos (0-3) will host Judge Memorial (0-3) this coming Friday. The night will include honoring the senior players to ensure that they receive recognition for their hard work and dedication to Dino football.

Friday’s game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.