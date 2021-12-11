Eagles Fly Out of Reach

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Wednesday, the Dinos hit the road to face Duchesne on the mat. Trevor Jones (113) had a good match with his pin while Will Carmichael followed suit in the 190 match. In 144, Colin Fausett was in a tough battle where he held on 11-5 to win by decision.

Neither team had a full squad, resulting in five forfeits. Other wrestlers that competed but were ultimately pinned included Riley Palmer (132), Isaac Robinson (138), Anthony Wilson (150), Kaden Donathan (157) and Gavin Fausett (165). Although the Dinos never stopped fighting, they came up short 42-33.

Up next, Carbon will head to the Days of Thunder Tournament this weekend.