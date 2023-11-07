Eagles Go 1-1 in Opening Weekend Tournament

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The Utah State Eastern men’s basketball team opened up the season on the road in Rock Springs, Wyo. over the weekend. The Eagles went 1-1 during the two-game tournament, picking up a dominant victory against Western Wyoming Community College after being edged out by Central Wyoming College (CWC) the previous day.

In the game against CWC Rustlers, Eastern came out strong offensively led by Martell Williams. Williams was on fire during the game, scoring an impressive 27 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He was supported by Trace Ross , who contributed 11 points, and Jack Jamele with eight points. The Eagles had a 46.4% field goal percentage, a 16.7% three-point shooting rate and an impressive 83.3% free-throw accuracy.

The first half saw a spirited competition, with Utah State Eastern holding a 42-35 lead at halftime. However, Central Wyoming refused to roll over in the second half, outscoring Utah State Eastern 40-28, ultimately securing a 75-70 victory.

In the game against Western Wyoming Community College, the Eagles secured a convincing 91-51 win against the Mustangs. From the get-go, USU Eastern controlled the game on both ends of the court, setting the tone early on.

The starting five for USU Eastern, including Ross , Taft Mitchell , Jamele , Dyson Lighthall and Williams, showcased their talents and teamwork throughout the game. Ross and Jamele’s combined six three-pointers and Lighthall and Williams’ dominance on the boards with 16 total rebounds were instrumental to the win.

Williams was the standout player offensively in the game, leading his team in scoring with 21 points. His contributions extended beyond scoring, with 11 rebounds and eight assists, demonstrating his well-rounded abilities.

USU Eastern’s sharpshooting and teamwork were on full display with a 50.6% field goal percentage and 34.8% from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Eagles were relentless, recording nine steals and four blocks.

The Eagles will remain on the road this week as they participate in the SLCC Invite held in Taylorsville, Utah. Up first for USU Eastern will be Northeastern Junior College on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. with a back-to-back game against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Eagle fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.