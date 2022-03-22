Eagles Go 3-1 Against Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

Ky Decker threw a shutout to lead USU Eastern past the Colorado Northwestern Spartans, 10-0, on Thursday in game one of a four-game series. Decker pitched for the Eagles, allowing two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking zero.

USU Eastern put up five runs in the third inning. Eastern’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Duke Kirby and Gabe Childs as well as a sac fly by Ethan Hixson .

The Eagles launched one home run on the day and tallied ten hits. Bubba Deming, Childs and Bahde all managed two hits for USUE. Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field. Dylan Hawkes had the most chances in the field with eight.

Game 2

Friday’s game against the Colorado Northwestern Spartans was a heartbreaker for the Eagles as they lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with Colorado Northwestern Spartans batting in the top of the eighth when Cassidy Watt singled on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs. The Eagles knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the seventh inning when Gabe Childs hit a solo homer.

Jordan Brown took the loss for Eastern. The pitcher allowed two hits and three runs over one inning, striking out one and walking one. Hayden Brock started the game for USU Eastern as the right hander surrendered three runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 12.

Childs, Ty Barker , Scott Bahde and Bubba Deming each managed one hit to lead USU Eastern.

Game 3

The Eagles had all cylinders firing on offense in game three, winning big over Colorado Northwestern Spartans 15-2. USU Eastern opened up scoring in the first inning when Scott Bahde singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Kody Nelson was the winning pitcher for Eastern. Nelson lasted five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four. Berk Barnes took the loss for the Colorado Northwestern Spartans. Barnes surrendered five runs on one hit over one-third of an inning.

USU Eastern hit two home runs on the day as Duke Kirby put one out in the first inning and Dylan Hawkes went deep in the third inning. The Eagles tallied nine hits in the game. Jake Mortensen , Bahde and Kaden Kunz each had two hits to lead Eastern.

Game 4

USUE opened up scoring in the second inning on Friday. Duke Kirby grounded out, scoring one run. The Eagles scored three runs in the third inning. Eastern’s offense in the inning was led by Dylan Hawkes and Ty Barker , who each had RBIs.

Carson Hawkes pitched USU Eastern to victory, surrendering only one run on one hit over four innings, striking out seven. Nate Rhineer and Tyler Fitch entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Rhineer recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for the Eagles.