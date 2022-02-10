Eagles Heat Up in Southern Arizona

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

USU Eastern snatched the lead late in game one for a 5-2 victory over Eastern Arizona on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with USUE batting in the top of the seventh when Kaden Kunz tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring three runs.

Brock got the start for Eagles. The right hander lasted two innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six. The Eagles racked up seven hits. Cole Mason and Kunz each collected two hits to lead USU Eastern.

Game 2

USU Eastern took home an 8-3 victory over Eastern Arizona in the second game on Tuesday.

Eastern Arizona got things started in the first inning when #30 singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. The Gila Monsters knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the second inning when #7 doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The Eagles pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Ty Barker singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, Gabe Childs singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Jake Mortensen’s sac fly scored one run for Utah State Eastern.

Riley Ashton was the winning pitcher for USU Eastern. The righty surrendered one run on two hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Gabe Lundbeck threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Carson Hawkes started the game. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one.

The Eagles collected ten hits on the day. Bubba Deming, Cole Mason and Barker each collected two hits to lead and USU Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field. Barker had the most chances in the field with 11.

Game 3

USU Eastern took the lead late and defeated Eastern Arizona 11-1 on Wednesday in game three. The game was tied at one with the Eagles batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run. USU Eastern secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the seventh inning. Cole Mason, Kaden Kunz, Bubba Deming, Duke Kirby, Ty Barker and Zac Argyle powered the big inning with RBIs. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Eastern Arizona tied things up at one.

Westin Corless toed the rubber for the Eagles. The right hander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out six. USU Eastern racked up six hits on the day. Jake Mortensen and Gabe Childs each collected two hits to lead the Eagles. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Parker Joos had the most chances in the field with six.

Game 4

USU Eastern fell to Eastern Arizona 5-4 on Wednesday on the final play of the game. The game was tied at four with Gila Monsters batting in the bottom of the eighth when #8 singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. The Eagles lost despite out-hitting Eastern Arizona 11 to four.

USU Eastern opened up scoring in the second inning as Zac Argyle grounded out, scoring one run. Eastern Arizona knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the seventh inning when #25 doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Troy Connell took the loss for the Eagles. The pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three. Tyler Fitch started the game for the Eagles and surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out six.

Utah State Eastern racked up 11 hits in the game. Jake Mortensen, Scott Bahde, Dakari Armendariz and Cole Mason all managed multiple hits. Bahde and Mortensen both had three hits to lead the team.