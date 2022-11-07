Eagles Open Season Strong With 2nd Straight Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The USU Eastern men’s basketball team was able to push its record to 2-0 after a gritty win over Northeastern Junior College on Friday.

After a tough-fought first half, the Eagles went into the locker room up only four points. Coach Evans rallied his troops and they came out of the half and were able to push their lead to eight for a final score of 76-68.

The Eagles were led by an impressive second-half performance by Gbenga Olubi as he led all scorers with 20 points and three rebounds, shooting 50% from the field. Jael Vaughn also aided in the victory with 15 points and two assists.

The second half of the guard duo, Kevin Bethel, added to the totals with nine points, five rebounds and one assist. Dyson Lighthall and Noah McCord pulled in seven and five rebounds, respectively.