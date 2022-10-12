Eagles Outlast Truckee Meadows

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The 13th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team faced a relentless Truckee Meadows program in its final home game of the regular season. It was also sophomore day, which ended in joy for the Eagles.

USU Eastern dominated the opening 25 minutes and scored two goals in that time. Thomas Kirkham picked up the ball deep in the Eagles’ half and played a through ball to the feet of William Mugisha, who slotted it past the keeper. Benny Putnam sent a similar ball over to Mugisha and he slotted it away again. The Eagles then struggled the remainder of the half and conceded two goals because of their own errors.

Eastern came out of halftime ready and again put away two goals to make it 4-2 contest. Ayden Mcmullin won the ball high up the pitch and slotted it across to Mugisha, who then scored his third of the game and got his hat trick. Kevin Jones then crossed in a ball to Christian Marciscano, who scored off an unbelievable, crowd pleasing bicycle. Truckee Meadows then got another goal for consolation and the game ended 4-3.

No. 13 USU Eastern will now hit the road for the remainder of the regular season. First up will be Community Christian College on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PST.