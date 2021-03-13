Eagles Overcome Slow Start to Earn Conference Win

Photos by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

It was a tale of two halves as the USU Eastern Eagles managed to overcome a slow start to earn a 68-58 win over the College of Southern Nevada in a conference clash Thursday night at the BDAC in Price.

Trailing 30-22 at the end of the first half, the Eagles were faced with a double-digit deficit in the second as Southern Nevada opened the final 20 minutes on a 5-0 run. USU Eastern answered with a 20-7 run, eventually taking the lead for good.

“We worked pretty hard against a zone all week in practice and it took us about 22 minutes before we could attack it,” said head coach Bill Evans following the win. “We turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and six in the second. That was a difference, but still too many turnovers.”

Peter Filipovity led the way for the Eagles as he finished with a team-high 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half, to go along with seven boards. The second half outburst included a stretch of 10 straight points, including two makes from deep.

Sophomore guard Donaval Avila provided an efficient performance as he shot 50-percent from the field to score 13 points. Avila’s impact was felt all over the floor as he added six rebounds and five assists.

“We just started making shots and getting out in transition more,” said Avila when asked about the team’s second half performance. “Defensively, we were pressuring the ball more and getting to our spots and that gave us momentum. That led to more offense.”

USU Eastern created a hefty advantage inside 15-feet. Held to just 10 points in the paint throughout the first half, the Eagles doubled that output in the second as they outscored Southern Nevada 30-12 inside.

The loss for Southern Nevada comes despite a fantastic performance from Dominique Ford. Converting 8-14 attempts from the field, Ford finished with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds. John Jenkins was the only other Coyote to finish in double-figures as he contributed 11 points.

Thursday’s matchup was the first of three meetings this season between the two teams. The win improves USU Eastern to 3-6 in conference play and 10-6 overall. The loss drops Southern Nevada to 2-7 in conference play.

The Eagles will have an opportunity to sweep the week when they return to the court on Saturday against Colorado Northwestern. Saturday’s game will be the third this season between USU Eastern and Colorado. Both teams have earned road wins against one another.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The live video stream will be available on the Scenic West Sports Network with the radio play by play call on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM.