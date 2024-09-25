Eagles Overwhelm Gladiators, Settle For Draw Against North Idaho

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

their first of two Scenic West matchups, USU Eastern men’s soccer overwhelmed Pacific Northwest Christian College in a thrilling 12-0 victory at home. The Eagles came out strong, with Owen Gaisford scoring just 36 seconds into the match off a beautiful assist from Brennen Lamont . This early goal set the tone for a relentless offensive performance that saw the Eagles dominate from start to finish.

Brennen Lamont followed up his assist with a goal of his own in the 19th minute, showcasing his ability to both create and finish opportunities. Lamont, along with Boston Rodriguez , who also tallied an assist, dictated the midfield tempo, connecting passes that split the Pacific Northwest defense. Utah State Eastern capitalized on nearly every opportunity in the first half, with Boston Peterson netting two goals and Adan Almaraz contributing two more, leaving the opposition scrambling.

By halftime, Utah State Eastern had scored nine unanswered goals, and their offensive surge didn’t slow down. In the second half, the Eagles added three more goals, including strikes from Carson Leishman and Cory Thomsen . The Eagles finished the game with an astonishing 30 shots, 16 of which were on target. Goalkeeper Thiago Moreira kept a clean sheet, making three saves to secure the shutout.

On Saturday, the Eagles faced a tougher opponent in North Idaho College with both teams locked in a tight, competitive battle. Eastern struck first when Brennen Lamont once again made his mark, scoring just 23 seconds into the match with an assist from Owen Gaisford . This early goal gave the Eagles momentum, but North Idaho’s defense tightened, preventing Utah State Eastern from adding to their lead.

Despite maintaining the edge in possession and pressing forward, the Eagles struggled to break down North Idaho’s defense after the early strike. North Idaho came out stronger in the second half, and in the 50th minute, Adem Arous scored the equalizer for the visiting team. From then on, the match became a midfield battle, with both teams fighting for control but neither able to find a breakthrough.

North Idaho had six shots on goal but only managed to challenge Moreira three times, as the Eagles’ defense, led by Boston Rodriguez and Armando Escobedo , held firm. Moreira’s two crucial saves kept Utah State Eastern in the game. On the other side, Utah State Eastern’s offense slowed, managing only two shots in the second half as North Idaho began to control the tempo.

However, the Eagles showed resilience, keeping North Idaho’s offensive threats at bay and managing the pressure until the final whistle. Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

USU Eastern (2-4-2, 2-2-1) will remain at home as they welcome the College of Southern Idaho (3-4, 2-3) on Thursday, September 26 and Truckee Meadows (4-4-1, 2-3) on Saturday October 29. Their full schedule can be viewed at www.usueasternathletics.com.