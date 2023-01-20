Eagles Pull Away From Western Wyoming on 2nd Half Surge

By Logan Corta

The Eagles jumped back into the win column on Tuesday night against the Mustangs from Western Wyoming. The Eagles put on a strong performance, the final score reading 79-59.

Jack Jamele had another great game off the bench, hitting four threes for 15 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was helped by Kevin Bethel , who shared the ball well all night. Bethel had a double-double, scoring 14 points and racking up 10 assists to go with five rebounds and three steals. Gbenga Olubi held steady for the team, doing his part with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Eagles will next face the College of Southern Nevada this Saturday, Jan. 21, at home.