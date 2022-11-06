Eagles Pummel Western Wyoming in Season Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

The USU Eastern Eagles made their way to dominating victory over Central Wyoming on Thursday in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The final score in Eastern’s season opener was 80-47.

Dyson Lighthall helped his team with 18 points, three of which came from a halftime buzzer-beater from half court. This seemed to give life to the Eagles’ offense in the second half as they outscored the Rustlers by 21.

Lighthall’s contributions were followed by Jael Vaughn, who added 14, and Gbenga Olubi, who added eight. Mark Huber and Noah McCord each contributed four rebounds in the victory.