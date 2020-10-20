Eagles Scrimmage with 2 Teams Over the Weekend

By USU Eastern Athletics

After a long break, the men’s baseball team was able to host CNCC and Nor Cal Valley this weekend. Eastern came out on top in both games against CNCC on Friday with the scores being 7-6 and 3-0.

On Saturday, Eastern played against Nor Cal Valley. The Eagles tied one game 7-7 and lost the second 14-11. USU Eastern saw a lot of great competition over the weekend with many players stepping up and having great weekends.

Game 1 vs. CNCC

Sophomore Dylan Sanchez led the charge on Saturday, going 3 for 3 at the plate. Freshman Parker Applegate and Cooper Ohlson both had two RBIs in the game.

Game 2 vs. CNCC

The pitching controlled this game with sophomore Hayden Brock and freshmen Reed Carter , Kody Nelson and Riley Ashton with the combined shutout, striking out 11 on the day. Nelson also did it with his bat, hitting a homerun on the day.

Game 1 vs. Nor Cal Valley

Facing Nor Cal Valley, the game ended in a tie. Eastern did see a lot of good come from the game. Freshman Casey Hamilton hit a solo homerun with freshmen Ryder Peterson , Ethan Udy and Parker Applegate having multiple hit days. Freshmen Jordan Brown and Max Nichols had strong pitching performances, allowing just one hit in the final three innings of play to allow Eastern to come back in the game.

Game 2 vs. Nor Cal Valley

Eastern led this game right until the end, scoring 11 runs in the contest with sophomore Dylan Sanchez leading the team once again, going 2 for 3 with five of the teams RBIs. Sophomore Drew Staley also had a great day at the plate, going 2 for 2 adding two RBIs. Eastern’s pitching fell short in the end, giving up eight runs in the top of the seventh to allow Nor Cal Valley to take the lead.

“It was a great weekend to be back outside after having to take a few weeks off. We were very happy with our performances on the weekend and can see the team coming together. We still have areas that need improvement, but this group is stronger than ever,” said head coach Kirk Haney

Utah State Eastern will travel to CNCC on Oct. 24 to play their next scrimmage.