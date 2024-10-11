Eagles Shut Out Spartans In Conference Victory

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern earned a 2-0 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday at home. Both goals came in the first half, allowing the Eagles to control the match and maintain their unbeaten streak in conference play.

The first goal was scored in the 9th minute by Brennen Lamont , who took advantage of a defensive lapse and put the Eagles on the scoreboard. Shortly after, in the 15th minute, Matheo Ledesma doubled the lead with a powerful finish, securing the lead Utah State Eastern would carry through the match.

Goalkeeper Thiago Moreira was solid in goal, making three key saves and recording a clean sheet. The Eagles’ defense held firm, allowing only three shots on target from Colorado Northwestern. On offense, they were efficient and aggressive, outshooting their opponents 16-7.

Despite some rough play that led to several yellow cards for both teams, the Eagles stayed focused and held off any attempts by Colorado Northwestern to mount a comeback.

USU Eastern (4-5-3) will play their final home game on Saturday, October 12 at 1:30 p.m. against undefeated No. 2 Salt Lake Community College.