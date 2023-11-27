Eagles Split Back-to-Back Games Against Eastern Arizona

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The Utah State Eastern men’s basketball team made the long road trip to Thatcher, Arizona on Nov. 20 to face a tough Eastern Arizona program. The Eagles fell short in the first of two games against the Gila Monsters with a final score of 69-59.

Leading the charge in the first game for Utah State Eastern was Martell Williams, who had an impressive double-double with 24 points and eight rebounds, shooting 50% from the field. His ability to contribute both inside and outside the paint proved crucial for Utah State Eastern’s offensive efforts.

Dyson Lighthall also had a notable game, contributing 13 points and securing five rebounds. Kendall Alexander provided a spark off the bench, contributing 12 points on 57.1% shooting from the field

The Eagles refused to focus on the loss. The following evening, they showcased an improved offensive and defensive effort, resulting in a well-deserved victory against Eastern Arizona, 77-64.

Stepping up in the second game for the Eagles was Lighthall , who had an outstanding double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Williams continued to prove his ability to score, contributing 24 points and grabbing six rebounds with Taft Mitchell contributing 10 points in the game.

Utah State Eastern’s defense played a crucial role, tallying 10 steals and effectively limiting Eastern Arizona’s offensive opportunities. The team’s collective effort on both ends of the court contributed to the 77-64 victory.