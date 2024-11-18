Eagles Split Home Stand With Gritty Weekend Performances

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern men’s basketball team battled hard in back-to-back games over the weekend, earning a win over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday after a narrow overtime loss to Green River Community College on Thursday.

In Thursday’s 82-75 overtime loss to Green River, Jaxon Heiden was a force for USU Eastern, scoring a game-high 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and pulling down eight rebounds. Ike Palmer contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Mark Reichner chipped in 12 points, knocking down four three-pointers. Despite a strong second-half surge to force overtime, the Eagles struggled with turnovers, allowing 25 points off mistakes that proved costly.

On Saturday, the Eagles bounced back with a commanding 73-56 win over Western Wyoming. Jaxon Heiden continued his stellar play, leading the team with 17 points and seven rebounds. Mark Huber stepped up with 15 points, including a clutch 13-of-14 performance from the free-throw line. Ike Palmer added 16 points and five rebounds, helping USU Eastern dominate the second half with a 46-26 advantage. The defense shined, forcing 21 turnovers and converting them into 16 points, while recording 12 steals.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-0) will be back in action following the Thanksgiving break as they welcome Treasure Valley Community College (2-1, 0-0) to the BDAC on December 1 at 3:00 p.m.