Eagles Stifled in Second Day of Action

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno

The Utah State Eastern Eagles took the field on Friday to face a tough opponent in No. 1 Central Arizona. A tough defensive inning for the Eagles allowed Central Arizona to pull away and stifle Eastern 8-2.

Three errors in the top of the third gave the Vaqueros the momentum to score five runs in the inning. Two more Central Arizona runs in the top of the fourth extended their lead to 7-0.

Mack Bright and Gavin Douglas each drove in a run to get the Eagles on the board and cut the Vaquero lead to 7-2. Central Arizona would score again in the eighth inning, but Eastern was unable to kickstart the comeback.

Dylan Hawkes started for the Eagles on the bump and allowed seven runs on four hits. Dylan Hawkes also had six walks that allowed the Vaqueros to extend innings.

Carson Hawkes replaced Dylan in the top of the fourth inning and allowed just one run on one hit in six innings of work. Carson fanned six Vaqueros on 74 pitches.

Mack Bright and Ty Barker led the Eagles at the plate with two hits each. Bright and Barker also reached base of three times, including two hits and a walk. Bright recorded an RBI while Gavin Douglas recorded the other. Tyler Fitch added a single, as did Tyler Nelson .

“Some things just didn’t fall our way,” said head coach Kirk Haney. “I thought we played well, and if we limit our mistakes in those big innings, we’re right back in this game.”