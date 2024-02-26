Eagles Sweep Day Two Doubleheader Against Treasure Valley

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The Eagles clinched a tight 2-0 victory over Treasure Valley Community College on Saturday. Pitching was a big factor in Saturday’s contest, with Sam Beck delivering a stellar six-inning outing for USU Eastern, retiring 18 batters. Mack Bright’s third-inning single initiated the scoring for the Eagles.

Beck was credited with the victory, keeping the Chuckar hitters at bay, allowing just four hits and no runs, along with nine strikeouts. Nate Rhineer contributed a hit-less inning in relief for USU Eastern, adding three strikeouts to the stat sheet.

Offensively, Zak Nelson , Kaden Miller , Bright, and Tyler Nelson each secured a hit for Eastern, with both Nelson and Bright driving in a run apiece. Bright again showcased his speed, grabbing two bases, contributing to the team’s total of three stolen bases. Defensively, USU Eastern was flawless, making no errors, with Nelson leading with eight defensive plays.

In game two of the day, the Eagles didn’t let down and earned a commanding 9-2 win over Treasure Valley. Eastern took an early lead in the first inning, courtesy of Nate Rose ‘s two-run single. The momentum continued in the second inning with McGwire Jephson’s triple and Bodee Goins’ double each bringing in runs.

The Chuckars managed to get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Lucido launched a solo home run to left field. However, that effort was overshadowed by the pitching of Landon Salvesen , who gave the Eagles five solid innings, giving up just one run and three hits while striking out eight. Konner Candalot provided a perfect inning in relief for USU Eastern, adding another strikeout to the team’s total without allowing a hit or a walk.

The bats of USU Eastern were on fire, tallying 13 hits. Jephson led the charge by going 3-for-5, while Goins and Rose proved to be a dynamic duo, each driving in two runs. Preston Jacobson and Tyler Nelson also contributed with multiple hits.

The Eagle’s aggressive base-running was on full display, stealing five bases throughout the contest. Defensively they committing no errors, with Goins orchestrating 15 plays.

The Eagles will remain at home next week as they welcome Utah State University Club to the Carlson-Colosimo Field. The first doubleheader will begin on Friday, March 1 at noon and then again on Saturday at 11 a.m.