Eagles Sweep Series Against Community Christian

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

Eastern easily dispatched the Community Christian College Saints 12-4 on Thursday. The Eagles fired up the offense in the first inning when Scott Bahde lined out, driving in a run.

USU Eastern scored six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught by the Eagles was led by Dylan Hawkes , Kaden Kunz and Jake Mortensen , all knocking in runs in the inning.

Ky Decker led USUE to victory on the hill. The pitcher surrendered four runs on two hits over five innings, striking out nine. Westin Corless threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Eastern hit one home run on the day as Hawkes had a homer in the sixth inning. Eastern totaled eight hits in the game. Payton Norman and Hawkes collected multiple hits for Eastern as they both had two hits to lead the team.

Game 2

USUE defeated the Community Christian College 4-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Tyler Fitch struck out Marco Bates to finish off the game.

Eastern got things moving in the first inning when Jake Mortensen hit a solo homer. The Eagles hit two home runs on the day. Carson Hawkes had a dinger in the fifth inning to go with Mortensen’s four bagger in the first inning.

Hayden Brock was credited with the victory for Eastern. The righty went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out ten. Fitch threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Fitch recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Eastern.

Mortensen went 2-3 at the plate to lead Eastern in hits. Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field. Scott Bahde had the most chances in the field with eight.

Game 3

Eastern won Game 3 against Community Christian College on Friday, 7-3. Eastern knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Dylan Hawkes singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Eastern pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third, Hawkes singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, Payton Norman singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Kaden Kunz homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs.

Kody Nelson took the win for Eastern. The left-hander surrendered one run on four hits over six innings, striking out nine. Troy Connell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Eastern.

Eastern socked one home run on the day when Kunz went for the long ball in the third inning. Eastern totaled ten hits. Jake Mortensen , Gabe Childs and Hawkes each had two hits to lead the Eagles. USUE didn’t commit a single error in the field. Ty Barker had the most chances in the field with ten.

Game 4

Carson Hawkes was brilliant on the hill on Saturday as Hawkes threw a no-hitter to lead USU Eastern past Community Christian College, 10-2.

The Eagles grabbed an early lead as they scored on an error, a walk by Ty Barker , a double by Kaden Kunz , a single by Parker Joos and a single by Zac Argyle. Dylan Hawkes followed that up with a single in the second inning.

After Community Christian College scored one run in the top of the fifth, USU Eastern answered with one of its own. Eagle Bubba Deming then singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Hawkes got the win for USUE. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing zero hits and two runs while striking out 12. Deming led the Eagles with two hits in four at bats.