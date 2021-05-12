Eagles Swept by Southern Idaho in Final Home Series

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 18-12

USU Eastern stayed in it until the end, but the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) pulled away late in an 18-12 victory on Thursday. The game was tied at six with CSI batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for CSI.

Gabe Childs drove in five runners in the loss. He drove in runs on a single in the third and a home run in the eighth. Parker Buys started the game for USU Eastern. The righty allowed five hits and ten runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out eight. Ethan Wilson , Reed Carter and Jagger Hadley each contributed in relief for the Eagles.

Eastern smacked two home runs on the day. Childs had a four bagger in the eighth inning while Dylan Sanchez put one out in the fifth inning. USU Eastern totaled 12 hits. Childs, Parker Applegate , Sanchez and Kaden Kunz each collected two hits to lead the team.

Game 2, 6-2

The Eagles took a loss in game two, 6-2. CSI got on the board in the first inning when Morgan Albrecht singled. In the bottom of the second inning, USU Eastern tied things up at one when Gabe Childs hit a solo homer.

Kody Nelson took the loss for USU Eastern. The southpaw allowed nine hits and four runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

USU Eastern smacked one home run on the day when Childs went yard in the second inning. Eastern saw the ball well, racking up six hits in the game. Childs and Parker Applegate had two hits to lead the team.

Eastern didn’t commit a single error in the field. Ty Barker had the most chances in the field with 12.

Game 3, 5 to 2

USUE lost the lead late in a 5-2 defeat to CSI on Friday. CSI was down 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning when Crew Robinson homered on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

The Eagles got things started in the first inning when Gabe Childs tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Hayden Brock was on the pitcher’s mound for USUE. The pitcher allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out nine. Mason Nielson , Jordan Brown and Riley Ashton each contributed in relief for USU Eastern.

Dylan Sanchez led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats.

Game 4, 15-7

USU Eastern fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-7 loss to CSI on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Eagles did collect 12 hits in the high-scoring affair.

Eastern put up three runs in the sixth inning. Ryder Peterson , Dylan Rodriguez and Parker Applegate all drove in runs in the frame.

Riley Ashton was on the pitcher’s mound for the Eagles. The right hander went one inning, allowing four runs on four hits and walking zero. Mason Nielson and Max Nichols entered the game as relief, throwing three and 1/3 innings and two and 2/3 innings, respectively.

USU Eastern smacked one home run on the day. Peterson went yard in the sixth inning. Eastern collected 12 hits on the day. Skiler Hohrein , Gabe Childs , Applegate and Drew Staley all managed multiple hits for the Eagles. Hohrein went 3-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

The Eagles didn’t commit a single error in the field. Peterson had the most chances in the field with ten.