Eagles Take Care of Southern Nevada in Opening Round Rout

By Jordan Buscarini, KOAL Drive Time Sports

The USU Eastern men’s team opened conference tournament play on Thursday night, taking on the College of Southern Nevada at Salt Lake Community College. This was the fourth meeting between the two teams and like the other three, the Eagles would walk away with this one as well, 70-45.

Isaac Castagnetto led all scorers with 15 and a trio of Eagles, Payton Falslev, Kurt Wegscheider and Kevin Bethel, each scored 12 in the 25-point rout of the Coyotes.

Southern Nevada’s Dominique Ford hit a three pointer at the 18:28 mark of the first half, giving them the lead for the first and the last time in the contest. The Eagles took over from there, outscoring the Coyotes the rest of the way and pushing the first half lead to 39-20.

In the second half, the Eagles continued to build the lead, widening the gap to 28 points at the seven minute mark. USU Eastern carried the momentum to a big win in their first game of the Scenic West Conference Tournament.

Terrance Marigney led the Coyotes with 11, Ford added nine and Darren Jones seven in the loss that ended Southern Nevada’s season.

USU Eastern now moves on to face the No.1 team in the country, host Salt Lake Community College, on Friday at 2 p.m. You can tune to KOAL 107.3 FM or 750 AM to catch all the live action. You can stream the action live at Castle Country Radio by clicking HERE.