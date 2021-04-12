Eagles Take on USU Aggies on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 8-7 Loss

Last week, USU Eastern dropped the opening game of a four-game series to the USU Aggies after a late score. Despite the loss, the Eagles collected 12 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, the USU Aggies had 11 hits on the way to victory.

Kody Nelson took the loss for USU Eastern. The pitcher went one inning, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one. Kaden Stewart started the game for the Eagles. The righty allowed three hits and three runs over three innings, striking out six.

USU Eastern racked up 12 hits. Ryder Peterson and Max Nichols each racked up multiple hits for the team. Peterson went 3-4 at the plate to lead USU Eastern in hits.

Game 2, 8-7 Win

USU Eastern took the lead late and defeated the USU Aggies 8-7 on Friday in game two. The game was tied at seven with the Eagles batting in the top of the seventh when Ty Barker singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

USU Eastern earned the victory despite allowing the Aggies to score four runs in the first inning. USU’s big inning was driven by a single by Phil Zahn and a home run by Isaiah Norman.

The Eagles evened things up at seven in the top of the sixth inning when Tadon Burbank singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Mason Nielson was the winning pitcher for USU Eastern. The pitcher went four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

Dylan Sanchez led USU Eastern with two hits in three at bats.

Game 3, 6-1 Win

In game three, USU Eastern opened up scoring in the second inning when Gabe Childs singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Eagles tallied three runs in the sixth inning. USUE’s offense in the inning was led by Skiler Hohrein and Dylan Sanchez , who both knocked in runs in the inning.

Gabe Lundbeck got the win for the Eagles. The right hander lasted seven innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out seven. USU Eastern smacked one home run on the day as Sanchez had a dinger in the sixth inning.

Dylan Rodriguez , Childs, Hohrein, Ryder Peterson , Sanchez and Ethan Udy each managed one hit for the Eagles. USU Eastern tore up the base paths as three players stole at least two bases.

Game 4, 16 to 1 Win

USU Eastern had everything working on Saturday, winning big over the USU Aggies 16-1 in the final game of the series. The Eagles got on the board in the first inning when Dylan Rodriguez drew a walk, scoring one run. USU Eastern notched seven runs in the third inning.

The offensive firepower by the Eagles was led by Parker Applegate , Rodriguez, Easton Gordon , Korbet Pope and Karter Pope , all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.