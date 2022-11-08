Eagles Top Western Wyoming

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

A thrilling game against the Western Wyoming Mustangs finished with the USU Eastern men’s basketball team on top 76-74.

Jael Vaughn won the game for the Eagles with a field goal scored with under one second left. Vaughn’s exceptional ending to the game was not his only contribution as he finished with 24 points and two rebounds. Vaughn’s impressive performance was followed closely by Gbenga Olubi, who put up 23 points and five rebounds.

Mabeny Naam and Noah McCord each played crucial parts at the end of the game, with Naam making two free throws to tie the score and McCord securing a rebound to give the Eagles possession as the clock wound down. Naam finished with eight points and four rebounds, and McCord tallied nine points, three rebounds and one steal.

After the hard-fought victory, the team sits at a record of 3-0. Up next, USU Eastern will face the #2 team in the nation, Florida Southwestern, on Friday, Nov. 11 in Ephraim, Utah. Times are TBA. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.