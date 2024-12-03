Eagles Win Back-To-Back Home Games Against Treasure Valley

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern delivered back-to-back wins over Treasure Valley Community College to close out November and begin December on a high note.

In the first matchup on Friday, the Eagles pulled away late for an 83-68 victory against the Chuckars. Ike Palmer dominated offensively, scoring a game-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including three from beyond the arc. Mark Huber added 17 points, while Jaxon Heiden contributed 12 points and hit seven of nine from the free-throw line. The Eagles shot an impressive 66.7% in the second half, securing their victory with a 43-point burst after halftime. Defensively, Ryker Richards anchored the paint, pulling down seven rebounds and swiping two steals.

The following night, USU Eastern found themselves in a tighter contest but emerged victorious, 72-70. Mark Huber led the charge with 28 points, hitting three triples and going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. His clutch shooting in the second half fueled a comeback after the Eagles trailed by four at the break. Jaxon Heiden was a force on the boards with 13 rebounds and seven points. Ike Palmer chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, adding critical stops down the stretch.

Across both games, the Eagles’ ability to capitalize on turnovers proved pivotal. They turned Treasure Valley’s mistakes into 45 points over the two contests, underscoring their defensive intensity. The wins improve USU Eastern’s momentum in preseason play.

USU Eastern (5-3, 0-0) will host a home tournament inside the BDAC this Friday and Saturday. The Eagles will first take on Jump Start on Friday at 6 p.m.