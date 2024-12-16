Eagles Wrap Up Non-Conference Schedule On Seven-Game Win Streak

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern had a successful weekend on the court, securing two victories against Mesa Community College and Jump Start in Rangely, Colorado. These wins improved the Eagles’ record to 9-3 on the season, setting the tone for their upcoming conference schedule.

On Friday evening, the Eagles dominated Mesa Community College, earning an 85-68 victory. The Ealges came out firing in the first half, shooting an impressive 63% from the field to build a commanding 42-25 lead at halftime. While Mesa responded with improved shooting in the second half, the Eagles maintained control with balanced scoring and defensive intensity.

Ike Palmer led the way for the Eagles with a 23-point performance on 9-of-14 shooting, also pulling down five rebounds. Mark Huber contributed 16 points while going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Ryker Richards added 10 points and three rebounds, showing his versatility on both ends of the floor. Utah State Eastern’s defense also impressed, forcing 16 turnovers in the contest.

In back-to-back games, the Eagles returned to the court on Saturday afternoon to face Jump Start. Despite falling behind early, Utah State Eastern rallied in the second half to secure a narrow 77-70 victory. Trailing 38-30 at halftime, the Eagles leaned on their experience and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch to outscore Jump Start 47-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Once again, Ike Palmer was the star for the Eagles, posting a game-high 25 points while shooting an efficient 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. Mark Huber added 16 points, including 9-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe, while Jaxon Heiden recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mark Reichner contributed 14 points, hitting three timely three-pointers that helped shift the momentum in the Eagles’ favor. Utah State Eastern’s defense was crucial in the second half, holding Jump Start to just 39.3% shooting overall and forcing crucial turnover

USU Eastern (9-3, 0-0) will head into the Christmas break on a seven-game win streak as they prepare to open Scenic West play on January 2 against Colorado Northwestern Community College (14-1, 0-0).