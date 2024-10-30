Eagles Wrap Up Regular Season, Prepare For The SWAC Region 18 Tournament

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern men’s soccer team concluded their regular season with a high-energy match against Truckee Meadows in Reno, Nevada. Although a strong second half wasn’t enough to lift Eastern past the Lizards, it proved their fight and set the solid foundation as they prepare for their appearance in the upcoming Region 18 tournament.

The match opened with a quick strike from Truckee Meadows’ Hunter Hernandez in the 13th minute, setting an early tone. The Eagles held strong, pushing forward and creating multiple scoring chances throughout the first half. Goalkeeper Andy Renteria held firm, making a total of four saves and keeping USU Eastern within striking distance. The Eagles ended the half down 1-0 but showed a strong defensive response and high energy.

In the second half, Truckee Meadows extended their lead with a pair of goals from Roberto Castillo, both assisted by Julian Velasquez, showcasing coordinated plays from the hosts. However, the Eagles rallied with a powerful response in the 67th minute, when Logan Allen netted their first goal with an assist from Carson Leishman . Later, in the 79th minute, Allen struck again with a second goal, this time set up by Boston Rodriguez . Despite another late goal from Truckee Meadows’ Mario Alarcon, the Eagles kept pressure up until the final whistle, outshooting their opponent 13-16 and securing 10 shots on target.

With a final 4th place in the Scenic West, USU Eastern now looks ahead to the Region 18 SWAC Tournament. This year’s tournament will take place in Taylorsville, Utah where the Eagles will vie for the conference title and a shot at postseason success.

Eastern will face the #1 team in the nation, Salt Lake Community College, in the semi-finals. Kickoff is set for Thursday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. Fans can purchase their tickets online at: https://slccbruins.com/sports/2010/3/24/GEN_0324103913.aspx