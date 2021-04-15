Early Drama Transpires in Crucial Region Game *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos knew they had a tough test on Tuesday against Richfield as both teams entered the game 4-0 in the region standings. They did not anticipate, however, that they would barely have time to get their feet wet before the drama would begin.

The Wildcats led things off with a single, a hit by pitch and then a walk to load the bases with no outs. Kade Dimick never blinked, and did his best magician impersonation, pulling a rabbit out of his hat in the form of three straight strikeouts to escape the inning unscathed.

The Dinos rode that momentum in the bottom of the first, striking while the iron was hot. Rylan Hart was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on Keaton Rich’s single. Jordan Fossat then pushed across the first run with his single to keep the momentum going. With two on and none out, Kade Dimick got a hold of one and ripped it over the left-field fence for a three-run blast.

Richfield got a run back in the third, but Carbon took advantage of a couple of miscues in the bottom half to go up 6-1. The Dinos continued to control the game and took it 10-1.

After giving up the lone run, Dimick retired the next 10 batters to shut the door on the Wildcats. He went six innings, allowing one run while striking out nine.

Another important contest between Carbon (11-6, 5-0) and Richfield (9-7, 4-1) will take place on Friday in Richfield.