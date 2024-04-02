Early Grades at Cleveland Elementary Present Changing Seasons

By Julie Johansen

Cleveland Elementary kindergarten, first and second graders presented their spring program “Changing Seasons” on Wednesday, March 27. The program was directed by Ms. Lynsie, art specialist at the elementary. An Art Show from all grades was also included in the presentation.

The script followed the seasons from Back to School until the next summer with songs sang and poems recited by the young students. The finale was Kindness; Always in Season. The audience of parents, grandparents and friends were then invited to tour the halls to the neon pictures in the Art Room.